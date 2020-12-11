 Skip to main content

Man convicted of sexual assault to get new trial as judge gives no reasons for verdict

The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A man convicted of sexual assault will get a new hearing because the trial judge gave no reasons for her verdict.

Ontario’s Court of Appeal says the lack of reasons entitles the accused to a new trial.

Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy convicted the man in December 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, she said it would take her some time to provide her reasons.

However, even after jailing him for seven years, she did not do so, although why is unclear.

Molloy is currently presiding over the murder trial of Alek Minassian, who ran down pedestrians in north-end Toronto in April 2018.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies