Man convicted of sexual assault to get new trial as judge gives no reasons for verdict

A man convicted of sexual assault will get a new hearing because the trial judge gave no reasons for her verdict.

Ontario’s Court of Appeal says the lack of reasons entitles the accused to a new trial.

Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy convicted the man in December 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, she said it would take her some time to provide her reasons.

However, even after jailing him for seven years, she did not do so, although why is unclear.

Molloy is currently presiding over the murder trial of Alek Minassian, who ran down pedestrians in north-end Toronto in April 2018.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.