A man is dead following a daytime shooting in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

Investigators say the shooting happened in a parking lot at the intersection of Shuter and Sherbourne streets just before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders arriving on the scene found a man with gunshot wounds dead in a vehicle.

Police say they believe the victim and the suspect were “acquaintances.”

They say the shooting is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.