 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Man dead after lengthy standoff with RCMP at home northeast of Calgary

Cochrane, Alberta
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A man in Alberta has died after an officer shot him following a lengthy standoff in a home northeast of Calgary.

RCMP say in a news release that they were called to the residence in Cochrane shortly after 7 p.m. Friday over concerns for the man’s well-being, and for that of his partner.

Police say the man was believed to possess numerous guns, and that when RCMP arrived, he barricaded himself inside his home.

Story continues below advertisement

They say an Emergency Response Team negotiator couldn’t convince him to leave peacefully, and that “alternate means were deployed to force the man out.”

When he did emerge, the release says there was a confrontation and a member of the Emergency Response Team discharged a service weapon, injuring the man.

Police say he was transported to hospital but died on the way.

“The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the officer involved shooting and the actions of police,” the news release stated.

“The RCMP will continue to investigate the actions of the man and the events leading up to the confrontation with police.”

The release said no officers were injured and “no other civilians were directly involved in confrontation.”

When reached Saturday morning, RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott said the incident lasted about six hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Scott would not elaborate on the relationship between the man and his partner, nor would she say whether anyone else was inside the home with the man during the standoff.

ASIRT said in a tweet that it has been directed to investigate an RCMP officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in Cochrane.

Related topics

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies