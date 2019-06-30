 Skip to main content

Canada Man dead after shooting at downtown Toronto nightclub, police say

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting at a nightclub in the city’s downtown core early Sunday.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound just before 3 a.m. in a bar on Peter Street, and he was rushed to hospital where he died.

Police have not named the man and say they have yet to identify any suspects.

Const. David Hopkinson says investigators believe the shooting occurred inside the club.

He says police are asking witnesses to come forward with any photos or video footage of the incident.

The force’s homicide unit is investigating.

