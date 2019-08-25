 Skip to main content

Canada Man dead after shooting early Sunday in north Toronto, police say

Man dead after shooting early Sunday in north Toronto, police say

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say a 46-year-old Toronto man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the city’s north end.

Investigators told reporters that they were called about a man who had been shot early Sunday morning, a little after 5 a.m.

They say that by the time officers arrived, the man was without vital signs. He later died at the scene.

Police say there were no witnesses at the scene when officers arrived, and they’ll be canvassing the area for more information.

Investigators say they have no suspect information at this time, and are asking witnesses to come forward.

They say the force’s Homicide Unit has taken over the case.

