 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Man dies after being tasered by police in Mississauga, Ont.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police west of Toronto say a man has died after he was struck by police with a Taser early Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. in Mississauga, Ont.

They say the man later died in hospital just after 4:15 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

The SIU is a civilian oversight agency that invokes its mandate when a police interaction leads to death or serious injury.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter