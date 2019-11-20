Man dies after being tasered by police in Mississauga, Ont.

Police west of Toronto say a man has died after he was struck by police with a Taser early Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. in Mississauga, Ont.

They say the man later died in hospital just after 4:15 a.m.

Police say the Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

The SIU is a civilian oversight agency that invokes its mandate when a police interaction leads to death or serious injury.

