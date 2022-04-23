Hamilton police say a 52-year-old man has died after a crew van crashed at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

In a statement, the airport says a Cargojet crew van, which had five Cargojet employees on board, was involved in a single-vehicle collision just after 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Staff Sgt. John Pauls with the Hamilton Police Service says the five people were all sent to hospital after the incident.

Pauls says a 52-year-old man, who was driving the van, was pronounced dead a short time later, while the four passengers suffered minor injuries.

He says an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Police say operations at the airport have not been affected by the collision investigation.