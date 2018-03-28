Man dies after falling down garbage chute in Toronto condo building: police

Police say a man is dead after he fell down a garbage chute in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Paramedics say it happened in a condo building, but it was not immediately clear whether he was a building employee or a resident.

Police are investigating the incident, and say the man fell from the 9th floor.

Officers are working to determine whether the death was an accident.

The man’s name and age have not been released.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs says Ontario’s Building Code includes safety requirements for garbage and laundry chutes, but they do not apply to existing buildings.

“Chute safety is addressed through requirements for automatic closures on garbage chute intake openings, and a requirement that they latch after use,” ministry representative Praveen Senthinathan said in an e-mail.

“There is no maximum size established for the opening. The larger the chute, the larger the required opening.”