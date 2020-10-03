 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Man dies from COVID-19 after travelling from Central Africa to Newfoundland via Toronto

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
The Canadian Press
A man who travelled from Central Africa to western Newfoundland has died while in self isolation after being diagnosed as the province’s latest case of COVID-19.

A release from the province says the man was between 60-69 years of age and the case was travel-related.

Health officials say the man arrived in Toronto from Central Africa on Sept. 29, and travelled to western Newfoundland on Sept. 30.

They say he flew from Toronto to Halifax on Air Canada Flight 604, and from Halifax to Deer Lake on Air Canada Flight 8876.

The province says public health guidelines were followed, and the man died while in self-isolation on Tuesday.

The public health agency says contact tracing is underway, and anyone considered a close contact has been advised by public health to quarantine and call 811 to arrange for testing.

Provincial officials say the deceased man didn’t show signs of illness during travel.

However, they have requested people who travelled on the flight from Halifax to Deer Lake on Sept. 30 to self-monitor for symptoms and contact 811 for testing.

Newfoundland and Labrador currently has three active cases of COVID-19.

