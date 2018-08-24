 Skip to main content

Man dies in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in northwest Toronto

The Canadian Press

A man in his 30s has died after a stabbing in northwest Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road near Lawrence Avenue West area around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Paramedics say the unidentified victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead in hospital.

One person who witnessed the incident told a Toronto radio station (680News) that the victim got off a public transit bus and was ambushed by the suspect, who then stabbed him multiple times.

The witness said the victim tried to run away but collapsed.

Police have not released any suspect information.

