Man dies in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in northwest Toronto

A man in his 30s has died after a stabbing in northwest Toronto.
Emergency crews were called to Weston Road near Lawrence Avenue West area around 5 a.m. on Friday.
Paramedics say the unidentified victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead in hospital.
One person who witnessed the incident told a Toronto radio station (680News) that the victim got off a public transit bus and was ambushed by the suspect, who then stabbed him multiple times.
The witness said the victim tried to run away but collapsed.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.