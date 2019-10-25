Man faces 14 charges in alleged kidnapping that nearly triggered Amber Alert.

Toronto police say they’ve laid 14 charges against a man arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping that nearly triggered an Amber Alert.

They allege the man forced a woman and her 18-month-old toddler into his vehicle in the east end of Toronto on Thursday morning and drove away.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say bystanders reported seeing the suspect yelling at the woman before forcing the two into his sedan.

Investigators say they were in the process of drafting an Amber Alert when the car was found west of the city by Peel Regional Police.

Police say the man and woman involved in the incident were known to each other, but did not provide further details.

They say the 26-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., is facing charges including five counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.