Man faces charges after car crashes into office helping flood victims in Quebec

Police say a man who allegedly drove his vehicle into an office that was helping flood victims will face charges of dangerous driving and assault with a weapon.

No one was injured when the vehicle slammed into the office late Wednesday in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, northwest of Montreal.

The 38-year-old driver was questioned by police today, and Quebec provincial police say he is expected to be arraigned later in the day at the courthouse in St-Jerome.

The accused was taken to hospital as a preventive measure and to assess his mental health, but he has since been discharged.

Sgt. Claude Denis says the weapon referred to in the charge is the vehicle.

The accused is described as a victim of spring floods who had just been ejected from the office by police.

Red Cross employees had called police because of the man’s alleged aggressive behaviour, Deux-Montagnes police spokesman Christopher Harding said Wednesday.

There were staff inside the building as well as families who had come to seek aid, Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault said.

She told reporters she understood the distress of those impacted by floods in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, where a dike breach forced thousands from their homes but added that such actions are unacceptable.

The offices, shared by the Red Cross and Quebec public security officials, closed Thursday but were expected to reopen Friday.

