Man faces first-degree murder charge in death of 85-year-old Dartmouth woman

A Nova Scotia man has been charged in the death of an 85-year-old woman who was found in her home earlier this month.

Sixty-two-year-old Richard George Willis of Truro was arrested Thursday and is to appear in provincial court in Dartmouth at a later date to face charges of first-degree murder and break-and-enter.

The charges by Halifax police are in relation to the death of Eleanor Noreen Harding, whose body was found on July 11 in her Dartmouth home on Lynwood Drive.

The medical examiner’s office completed an autopsy and her death was ruled a homicide.

Willis was arrested in Dartmouth and has remained in custody.

Investigators are seeking to identify anyone who may have picked up someone hitchhiking between Dartmouth and Truro between 2 a.m. and noon on July 10.

