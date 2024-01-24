Skip to main content
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

A man is facing weapons charges after shots were fired Tuesday morning at Edmonton City Hall.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Police say a man is facing seven charges after shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton City Hall.

The alleged offences include arson, possessing incendiary materials and discharging a firearm into a building.

Police say a heavily armed man entered city hall Tuesday through a parkade and fired a gun.

They say he also lit several incendiary devices, which caused a small fire outside an elevator.

The building was full of people at the time, including a class of Grade 1 students, but no injuries were reported.

Police Chief Dale McFee has said an unarmed security guard acted quickly to detain a suspect before officers arrived.

Bezhani Sarvar, who is 28, is to have a bail hearing on Thursday.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe