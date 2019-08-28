Man faces several charges after 10-year-old girl killed while riding bike in Cape Breton: RCMP

RCMP say a man faces several charges in the death of a 10-year-old girl who was struck down by an SUV while riding her bicycle on a Cape Breton road.

The collision occurred July 11 on Black Rock Road in Big Bras d’Or, a small community about 40 kilometres north of Sydney, N.S.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mounties say the driver fled the scene of the accident but was later located and arrested at a home in Victoria County.

Police say 27-year-old Colin Hugh Tweedie from Black Rock, was charged Tuesday with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing death, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death and obstruction.

Tweedie is to appear in Wagmatcook provincial court Sept. 5.

