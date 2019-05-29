 Skip to main content

Canada Man facing charges after driving Mercedes into GTA storefronts, banks

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Man facing charges after driving Mercedes into GTA storefronts, banks

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly driving a Mercedes-Benz into numerous businesses and storefronts in Toronto on May 29, 2019.

Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

Toronto police say a 25-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove a Mercedes-Benz into numerous businesses and storefronts early Tuesday morning.

Officers say the man from Pickering, Ont., drove through glass storefronts in the Greater Toronto Area around 4 a.m.

They allege he also drove into a place of worship, banks, and a community centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Nobody was injured, but police allege he caused extensive damage.

The man has been charged with 11 counts of mischief over $5,000 and three counts of mischief under $5,000.

He’s also facing one count of failing to stop for police, and several charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter