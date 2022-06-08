A man who allegedly attacked worshipers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque earlier this year is now facing terrorism charges, Peel Region police said on Wednesday.

Police said Mohammad Moiz Omar entered the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre on March 19 and allegedly attacked those inside with bear spray while brandishing a hatchet.

The 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with several criminal offices.

On Wednesday, police said the offences Omar is charged with constitute terrorist activity under the Criminal Code.

He faces charges that include two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public, mischief to religious property and uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm — all of which now are part of the terrorism proceedings against him.

Police said the Public Prosecution Service of Canada and Attorney General of Canada agreed Wednesday to the commencement of terrorism proceedings in the case.

