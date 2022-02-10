A police officer carries flowers in Ajax, Ont., from a sympathizer for for the victims of a triple slaying in 2018.Colin Perkel /The Canadian Press

An Ontario man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a woman and two of her children east of Toronto.

Cory Fenn had pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of 39-year-old Krassimira Pejcinovski, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.

Justice Howard Leibowich says Fenn meant to cause the deaths of all three people.

The prosecution has said Fenn killed all three in a rage on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont., after Krassimira Pejcinovski broke up with him.

The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death, while the boy was strangled.

Fenn argued he did not have the mental ability to commit the crimes, but did not call a defence.

A court-appointed lawyer assisting Fenn had said the man killed all three, but argued he did not have the requisite state of mind to commit murder due to his extensive use of cocaine, rendering him in a psychotic state at the time.

