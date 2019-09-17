 Skip to main content

Canada Man found guilty in Amanda Lindhout kidnapping abandons appeals of sentence, conviction

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Ali Omar Ader is shown in court in an artist's sketch. In a statement today, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada says Ader’s decision means the federal case against him is now complete.

A Somalian man found guilty in the kidnapping of Amanda Lindhout has abandoned appeals of his sentence and conviction.

In a statement today, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada says Ali Omar Ader’s decision means the federal case against him is now complete.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Smith sentenced Ader in June 2018 to 15 years in prison.

Smith ruled in late 2017 that Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, was a “willing participant” in the 2008 hostage-taking of Lindhout, who was working as a freelance journalist near Mogadishu at the time.

The judge found much of Ader’s testimony was unbelievable and did not support his claim that he was forced into serving as a negotiator and translator on behalf of a gang which threatened to harm him and his family.

Lindhout, raised in Red Deer, Alta., and photographer Nigel Brennan of Australia were snatched by armed men while pursuing a story, the beginning of 15 months in captivity.

