 Skip to main content

Canada Man found guilty of first-degree murder of two Edmonton Mac’s clerks

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Man found guilty of first-degree murder of two Edmonton Mac’s clerks

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Comments

A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two Edmonton convenience store clerks.

Colton Steinhauer is one of three people who robbed and killed the two Mac’s employees in December 2015.

The jury has recommended consecutive sentences, meaning Steinhauer would not be eligible for parole for 50 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 5 and 6.

Ricky Cenabre and Karanpal Bhangu, both immigrants, were working alone on the night shift when they were robbed, beaten and shot about 20 minutes apart.

Bhangu, who was 35, had moved from India four months before he was killed. Cenabre, who was 41, had come to Canada five years earlier from the Philippines.

In January, Laylin Delorme was sentenced to two terms of life in prison to be served simultaneously for first-degree murder in their deaths.

He is appealing his conviction and the Crown is appealing his sentence.

A teenager was convicted in November on two counts of manslaughter for his role in the killings.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter