Man found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing of Winnipeg bus driver

Man found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing of Winnipeg bus driver

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
A jury has found a passenger guilty of second-degree murder for stabbing a Winnipeg transit operator who had removed him from a bus.

Irvine Jubal Fraser, who was 58, was stabbed multiple times in a confrontation with Brian Kyle Thomas at the end of a late-night shift in February 2017.

The defence lawyer for Thomas had argued that the bus driver provoked the violent confrontation and may have been the one who pulled the weapon.

The Crown said 24-year-old Thomas was looking for a fight after he was kicked off the bus by Fraser.

The bus driver’s death prompted calls for increased safety measures on Winnipeg buses, including safety shields for drivers.

