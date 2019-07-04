 Skip to main content

Canada Man found not criminally responsible in stabbing of priest at St. Joseph’s Oratory

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Man found not criminally responsible in stabbing of priest at St. Joseph’s Oratory

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

A man charged with stabbing a Catholic priest during a mass that was being streamed online from Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory in March has been found not criminally responsible.

The ruling in the case of Vlad Cristian Eremia came down Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse, according to a spokeswoman for the Crown.

The 27-year-old Eremia will remain housed at a Montreal psychiatric hospital until authorities deem he can be released.

Story continues below advertisement

He’d been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon stemming from the March 22 attack on Rev. Claude Grou.

Grou suffered injuries in the knife attack during a morning mass that was being streamed online.

The oratory’s rector returned to work one week later and has said he holds no resentment toward Eremia and hopes he gets the help he needs.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter