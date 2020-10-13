 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
Just$1.99
per week for first 24 weeks
Give thanks for independent journalismSupport The Globe and Mail.
Give thanks for independent journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Man hoping to appeal murder conviction in Supreme Court calls for rethink of jury secrecy rule

Sean FineJustice Writer
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A man convicted of murder nine years ago is asking the Supreme Court to hear his appeal, arguing that a juror brought information from outside the courtroom into deliberations, and that the judge overseeing the trial failed to understand the dangers of the internet age.

Christophe Lewis says the jury secrecy rule – a staple of Canada’s jury system, which makes it a crime for jurors to reveal anything about what went on in a jury room – needs to be reinterpreted in light of how easily today’s jurors can obtain information over the internet.

“With a click of a button, anyone can find out almost anything about anyone else at any time,” Mr. Lewis’s lawyers, Nader Hasan and Wes Dutcher-Walls, say in a document filed with the Supreme Court last week, requesting permission to file an appeal in the case, despite the three years that have passed since his appeal was rejected by the Ontario Court of Appeal.

Story continues below advertisement

(Usually, 60 days is the limit for seeking permission to appeal, but Mr. Dutcher-Walls says his client had difficulties communicating with his lawyers, partly because of time spent in segregation.)

“The jury secrecy rule that worked in the eras of the carrier pigeon, the telegraph, or even the telephone is no longer appropriate in the digital age,” the lawyers said in the document. “Without clear and meaningful rules about how to guard against extraneous information infecting jury deliberations, the risk of miscarriages of justice is ever-present. This case is one example.”

In 2011, a jury convicted Mr. Lewis of second-degree murder in the 2005 death of 24-year-old Kerlon Charles. Mr. Lewis was 20 when the killing happened, and 28 when convicted. He received the mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Ontario Superior Court Justice David McCombs set the ineligibility period for parole at 12 years, saying it was a “vicious and cold-blood murder,” but that he was entrepreneurial, having incorporated a modestly successful clothing business, had a daughter and could be rehabilitated. (Parole eligibility can be set between 10 and 25 years for second-degree murder.)

Soon after the conviction, a juror informed one of Mr. Lewis’s lawyers that another juror had made inappropriate comments in the jury room. Details of the comments cannot be reported because of a publication ban imposed by Justice McCombs.

Eventually, Mr. Lewis’s lawyers asked Justice McCombs to conduct an “inquiry” into the juror’s allegations, which were contained in an affidavit given to the court, and are now sealed.

Justice McCombs ruled, however, that based on the affidavit, the juror had offered “intrinsic” information involving matters of opinion, rather than “extrinsic” information that was not properly in evidence before the court.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Hasan said in an interview that the line drawn by the judge between extrinsic and intrinsic is “illusory in the digital age," when jurors don’t need to rely on bringing in hard evidence, such as a printed newspaper, before their jury colleagues, but can simply “pull it up on their phone and say, ‘Hey, I read about it at lunch.’”

Mr. Charles was lured to a vacant apartment to buy a gun, evidence showed. Armed men ambushed him and beat him with pool cues and other weapons while he pleaded with his attackers to stop. He died after being shot 11 times with a handgun.

The only eyewitness to give evidence in the trial was considered a disreputable character based on his own extensive involvement in crime, Justice McCombs wrote in his sentencing decision. The judge cautioned jurors on the dangers of relying on the eyewitness’s evidence, unless other evidence confirmed it. The eyewitness testified that Mr. Lewis was the one who shot Mr. Charles to death, out of revenge because Mr. Charles had previously robbed Mr. Lewis of guns and drugs.

The jury declined to convict Mr. Lewis of first-degree murder, but did convict him of second-degree murder, which Justice McCombs said showed they did not accept all of the witness’s evidence, but believed Mr. Lewis either intentionally helped the shooter knowing the intent was to kill Mr. Charles, or intended to forcibly confine him, knowing his death would likely follow.

In that context, the juror’s use of what Mr. Hasan and Mr. Dutcher-Walls call “prejudicial information” was a threat to a fair trial. The judge’s refusal to conduct an inquiry “may have concealed a miscarriage of justice,” they write in their filing at the Supreme Court. “This demands a new trial.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies