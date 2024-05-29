Man in B.C. charged with first-degree murder two years after woman found dead in Ontario house fire

Almost two years after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a southwestern Ontario house fire, police have charged a man with first-degree murder.

Chatham-Kent police say the 48-year-old man was arrested in British Columbia last week after a Canada-wide warrant was issued earlier this month.

Along with murder, he faces five counts of arson with disregard for human life, indignity to a body and arson for a fraudulent purpose.

Police say the case is connected to an early morning residential fire in Chatham, Ont, in June 2022.

First responders found the body of 22-year-old Bayli Sellars.

Police say after a “thorough investigation” led them to issue the warrant, Chatham-Kent investigators and RCMP members tracked down and arrested the accused on Vancouver Island on Friday.