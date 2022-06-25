The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Toronto police said a man was arrested Saturday morning after a series of alleged overnight incidents including multiple dog attacks, a carjacking and an attempt to steal a boat.

Police said there were a total of four reports in the city’s west end early Saturday, all involving what were thought to be the same man and dog.

“We’re not talking about a French poodle here, we’re talking about a 100-pound pit bull or mastiff,” said Toronto Police Service media relations officer Const. David Hopkinson.

Police said shortly before 3 a.m. a man allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a ride-hailing service and set a dog to attack the driver, who was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The next attack reportedly happened around 4:30 a.m. in a local park about two kilometres from the carjacking.

A woman and man biking through the park stopped briefly to take pictures, Hopkinson said. The suspect then allegedly set the dog on the woman and stole her bike. The woman’s biking partner came to her aid and the dog was set upon him as well, but police said he was able to escape.

The woman was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hopkinson said.

The suspect then allegedly moved further down the park path, where the dog attacked another person, police said.

Shortly after that, a man asleep on his boat at the Etobicoke Yacht Club was awoken to find the suspect allegedly trying to steal a dinghy. The suspect abandoned the dinghy and fled, police said.

Police released a statement shortly before 10 a.m. saying officers had taken the man into custody and handed the dog over to animal services.