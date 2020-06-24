Man injured after Kamloops police respond to unfounded disturbance call

RCMP say a man was injured Tuesday night in Kamloops, British Columbia, after police were called to a disturbance in the city that turned out to be unfounded.

The Mounties say a caller reported that a man was chasing a woman and he appeared to be carrying a firearm.

Police set up a containment area and when officers asked people inside a home to come out, a woman left while a man allegedly did not immediately exit.

When the man came out, police say he allegedly refused to follow their directions and shots were fired from a “less-lethal shotgun,” striking him.

Police say they have determined the initial disturbance call, including the allegation that a firearm was seen, were false and “no such incident occurred.”

The RCMP say they are pursuing a public mischief investigation, and B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after the man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.