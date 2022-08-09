Mounties in B.C.’s Lower Mainland say a 30-year-old man who was the passenger in a taxi has been killed in what is believed to be a targeted shooting.

Surrey RCMP say the driver of the taxi was also shot and seriously injured.

A statement from Cpl. Vanessa Munn says the shooting took place on Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Guilford-area strip mall.

Munn says the attack showed “complete disregard for the safety of others.”

She says the man who was killed was known to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Mounties’ Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

