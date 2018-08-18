 Skip to main content

Man released from hospital following Friday night shooting in Mississauga

Man released from hospital following Friday night shooting in Mississauga

Mississauga, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police west of Toronto say a man has been released from hospital after a shooting Friday night.

Police in Peel Region say they responded to a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., at about 10 p.m.

They say a 42-year-old-man was taken to hospital in stable condition and was released the following morning.

Investigators did not release any information about possible suspects, and are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

