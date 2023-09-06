A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed through an office window in Edmonton.
Police say a woman was parking her car in a disabled stall near a financial institution when she accidentally hit the accelerator.
They say the car went through a large window and pinned a man who was sitting at a desk.
The man’s injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.
Police say the crash caused extensive damage to the building.
They also say investigators don’t believe the 62-year-old driver was impaired or had a medical episode.
She is facing charges under the Traffic Safety Act, but police didn’t specify what charges.