A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed through an office window in Edmonton.

Police say a woman was parking her car in a disabled stall near a financial institution when she accidentally hit the accelerator.

They say the car went through a large window and pinned a man who was sitting at a desk.

The man’s injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.

Police say the crash caused extensive damage to the building.

They also say investigators don’t believe the 62-year-old driver was impaired or had a medical episode.

She is facing charges under the Traffic Safety Act, but police didn’t specify what charges.