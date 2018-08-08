Man set for deportation dies after altercation with border officers on plane in Calgary

The Canada Border Services Agency says a man who was to be deported from Canada has died following an altercation with its officers on a plane.
Regional director Nina Patel says in a statement that the foreign national was on a Tuesday flight departing from Calgary.
She says an altercation took place between the man and two border services officers before the plane left.
The man went into medical distress and was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Patel says the agency is co-operating with Calgary police in an investigation.
Police say the altercation happened Tuesday afternoon, but no further details will be released until the autopsy is completed.
