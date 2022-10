RCMP officers prepare to put a tent over a body covered with a sheet near a vehicle at the scene of a shooting in the parking lot at the golf club near the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on Oct. 17.DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

The parking lot at the golf club near the University of British Columbia is behind yellow police tape as officers investigate a fatal shooting.

A sheet is covering a body in the parking lot of the club not far from a white sedan, and a blue police tent has also been set up.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, says they responded to shots fired Monday and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who later died.

While police have identified the victim, Pierotti says they won’t be releasing more details about him, other than to say he is 38 years old.

Vancouver fire crews put out a vehicle fire around the same time not far from the scene of the shooting.

Pierotti says any time a vehicle is on fire in proximity to a recent shooting, they’ll investigate a possible link, but he says no connection has been established yet.