York Regional Police are seeking suspects and witnesses after a man was shot multiple times while walking his dog in a town northwest of Toronto.

Police say they responded to reports of a weapons call after the drive-by shooting on Sunday shortly after 8:30 a.m. in Schomberg, Ont.

Investigators say a 65-year-old man was walking his dog on a residential road and gestured at a car that passed him while speeding.

They say the driver then drove back to the man and allegedly fired multiple gunshots, hitting him several times.

Police say he was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

They say there were at least two suspects in the vehicle, which was a white SUV, and they have provided footage of the vehicle on their website.

“We’re still hoping that the public can help us with anything, even any video or surveillance footage from the area showing the vehicle’s movements,” said Sgt. Clint Whitney.