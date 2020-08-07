 Skip to main content
Canada

Man to appear in court for alleged threats against Quebec’s public health director

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
A 45-year-old man is expected to appear in court via telephone today for allegedly making threats against Quebec’s public health director, Horacio Arruda.

The man was arrested Thursday in Drummondville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

He could face charges of intimidation, harassment and making threats.

Arruda has said he filed a complaint with Quebec provincial police last week after some personal information, including an address, was shared on social media.

Police have not confirmed whether they received a complaint by the province’s top doctor.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arruda has faced a barrage of insults online from people who disagree with public health measures that have been put in place to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

