Montreal police say a man has been arrested and will be charged in the city’s first homicide of 2023.

Police say the 28-year-old suspect has a family link to the 61-year-old woman who was killed.

A spokesperson says the Crown will determine the charges against the suspect, who has no previous criminal record and will appear before a judge later today.

Officers found the body of the woman early Wednesday after being called to perform a welfare check at her apartment just east of the downtown area.

The woman’s body bore marks of violence and her death was later declared a homicide.

Police questioned the accused as an important witness before announcing his arrest today.