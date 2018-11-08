 Skip to main content

Canada Man who abducted, then returned a B.C. boy to live in Vancouver, police warn

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Accused child abductor Randall Hopley is led out of the Cranbrook, B.C., courthouse on Sept. 14, 2011.

Bill Graveland/The Canadian Press

Vancouver police have issued a public warning about a high-risk offender moving into the city who was at the centre of a high-profile abduction case in 2011.

Police say Randall Hopley, who is 53, still poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of young boys.

Hopley has served his entire six-year sentence for breaking into a home in Sparwood, B.C., in September 2011 and abducting a three-year-old boy only to return him four days later physically unharmed.

Vancouver police say the Correctional Service of Canada has assessed Hopley as a high risk for violent and sexual reoffending.

A federal parole board ruled last year that Hopley should finish his sentence in jail because he was still likely to harm a child, hadn’t participated in rehabilitation programing and wouldn’t take part in psychological assessments.

Police say Hopley is bound by a 10-year supervision order in an effort to manage his risks and his conditions including not being in the presence of any child under 16 and abiding by a curfew

Hopley is described as five-foot nine-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and he often wears a beard.

