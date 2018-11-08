Man who abducted, then returned a B.C. boy to live in Vancouver, police warn

Vancouver police have issued a public warning about a high-risk offender moving into the city who was at the centre of a high-profile abduction case in 2011.
Police say Randall Hopley, who is 53, still poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of young boys.
Hopley has served his entire six-year sentence for breaking into a home in Sparwood, B.C., in September 2011 and abducting a three-year-old boy only to return him four days later physically unharmed.
Vancouver police say the Correctional Service of Canada has assessed Hopley as a high risk for violent and sexual reoffending.
A federal parole board ruled last year that Hopley should finish his sentence in jail because he was still likely to harm a child, hadn’t participated in rehabilitation programing and wouldn’t take part in psychological assessments.
Police say Hopley is bound by a 10-year supervision order in an effort to manage his risks and his conditions including not being in the presence of any child under 16 and abiding by a curfew
Hopley is described as five-foot nine-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and he often wears a beard.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.