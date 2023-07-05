The Quebec coroner’s office has identified one of two people who died after a landslide in the province’s Saguenay – Lac-St-Jean region as Pascal Héon, 48.

The identity of the second person has not yet been released.

Police said Tuesday they found the bodies of the two people in the Éternité River.

They said officers and volunteers had been searching around the town of Rivière-Éternité for a man and a woman in their 40s who were reported missing on Saturday after a storm triggered landslides and flooding.

Meanwhile, town officials said today it was safe for residents of an evacuated area to return home.

More than 50 residents were forced to leave their homes after Saturday’s storm.