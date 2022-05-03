British Columbia’s gang-enforcement unit says one of the four people who died in an airplane crash in northwestern Ontario was a fugitive wanted for murder by police in Thailand.

The unit says Ontario resident Gene Lahrkamp was wanted for the February murder of Jimi Sandhu, which occurred in Thailand.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified three of the four people who died in the crash that took place sometime between last Friday and Saturday.

They say 36-year-old Lahrkamp, of Kincardine, Ont., a 37-year-old man from Kamloops, B.C., and the plane’s pilot – a 26-year-old Richmond, B.C., resident – died when the privately owned aircraft went down near Sioux Lookout, Ont.

OPP say family members of the fourth person who died are still being notified.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

