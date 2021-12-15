A 28-year-old man who tried to kill a baby and her mother out of hatred for women has been sentenced to life in prison.

Justice Karen Lische says Alexander Stavropoulos planned for months to kill a white baby girl in Sudbury, Ont., for “shock value.”

She says he was an admitted so-called “incel” – or involuntary celibate – who hated white women, especially those who were in interracial relationships.

Stavroplous, a white man, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder in January 2020.

He admitted to waiting in a parking lot for hours on June 3, 2019, until a woman, her baby and her three-year-old daughter – all strangers to him – came out of a craft store that afternoon.

Court heard that he attacked the mother first from behind, stabbing her repeatedly in the neck, and then punched and tried to stab the baby before a bystander intervened.

