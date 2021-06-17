 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Man who helped lead fatal canoe trip testifies at teacher’s negligence trial

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Jeremiah Perry, 15, disappeared in the water at Big Trout Lake on July 4, 2017.

Handout

A man who helped lead a school trip during which a teenage student drowned says he suspected something had gone wrong when he saw a helicopter hovering near one of the campsites.

Eren Howell, a longtime private sector wilderness guide now working as a firefighter, was in charge of one of the youth groups on the trip to Algonquin Provincial Park in July 2017.

He says he started to get worried after spotting the helicopter on the third night, but only learned that there had been a “terrible accident” involving one of the other groups when one of the leaders paddled up to his campsite the next morning.

Jeremiah Perry, 15, disappeared in the water at Big Trout Lake on July 4, 2017, and his body was found the next day.

Nicholas Mills, a teacher at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute who organized and led the excursion, is charged with criminal negligence causing death.

The Crown alleges Mills neglected safety rules and requirements related to the trip, which was part of an ongoing program for underserved youth.

