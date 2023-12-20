Open this photo in gallery: Andre Noel Denny enters Halifax court in 2012.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A mentally ill Nova Scotia man convicted of fatally beating a well-known gay rights advocate in 2012 has been discharged from a psychiatric hospital.

The release of Andre Noel Denny was approved by province’s Criminal Code Review Board on Nov. 27.

Denny was first sent for treatment at the East Coast Forensic Hospital in the Halifax area in January 2012 after he was declared not criminally responsible for an earlier assault because of his mental illness.

On the night of April 16, 2012, Denny failed to return to the hospital after receiving a one-hour unescorted pass – and he later attacked Raymond Taavel on Gottingen Street in downtown Halifax.

Denny pleaded guilty to manslaughter and on March 24, 2016, was sentenced to just under eight years in custody at the forensic hospital.

He completed that sentence but was sent back to the hospital because of the earlier offence.