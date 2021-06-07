Man who killed Indigenous woman with trailer hitch in Thunder Bay gets eight year sentence

Open this photo in gallery Brayden Bushby, left, departs the courthouse with his mother after his sentencing hearing after being found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Barbara Kentner, in Thunder Bay, Ont., Feb. 17, 2021. DAVID JACKSON/The Canadian Press

A man who pitched a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman from a moving car in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The judge had convicted 22-year-old Brayden Bushby for manslaughter last year.

Barbara Kentner, a 34-year-old old mother, died six months after the incident in January 2017.

Evidence was that a drunk Bushby heaved the hitch from a vehicle as it passed Kentner.

Court heard that he laughed and said “I got one” after the hitch hit her, causing severe internal injury.

The Crown had wanted a sentence of between eight and 12 years; the defence had suggested four.

