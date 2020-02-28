 Skip to main content

Canada

Man who recently travelled to Iran confirmed as Ontario’s seventh coronavirus case

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A directions sign is seen at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, in Toronto, in a Jan. 26, 2020, file photo.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario health officials say the province now has a seventh confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

The chief medical officer of health says the newest patient is a man in his 50s who had travelled to Iran.

Dr. David Williams says the man arrived in Toronto on Tuesday and went to the emergency department of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre the next day.

He says proper protocols went into place at the hospital and the man was isolated as he was tested for the virus known as COVID-19.

The man was sent home the same day to recover and has been in self-isolation since then.

This marks the country’s 14th confirmed case, with the other seven in British Columbia, and Quebec announced its first presumptive positive case Thursday.

Ontario now has a sixth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, and health officials say it is the first instance in the province of human-to-human transmission. The man in his 60s is the husband of the province's fifth case — a woman who had recently been to Iran. Ontario health officials say the risk of contracting coronavirus in Canada remains low. The Canadian Press

