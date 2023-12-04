Police in Victoria have arrested a man they say accelerated his car toward a pro-Palestinian protester near the British Columbia Legislature over the weekend.

Victoria Police say the man was arrested for assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a vehicle after driving onto the sidewalk at about 2.p.m. Sunday, nearly striking the protester.

The incident on Bellville Street was captured on a video that’s being shared on social media, showing the driver jumping out of his car and arguing with another protester before a police officer intervenes to separate the men.

Photographs then show the driver on the ground and being restrained by four officers.

Police say the man has since been released pending a future court date, and the protest was able to continue without any other incidents.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says in a statement that it’s “deeply concerned” by the incident, calling it “reprehensible.”

“This is the kind of apparent violence we have seen increase across this country … our leaders must step up to stem this tide of hate,” the council said in a statement on social media.

British Columbia’s human rights commissioner said last month that the Israel-Hamas war has triggered a surge of discrimination and violence toward both Jewish and Muslim people in the province.