Canada

Man who tried to kill Edmonton police officer, pedestrians sentenced to 28 years

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was convicted in October on 11 charges, including attempted murder, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.

The Canadian Press

A man convicted of attacking an Edmonton police officer and then running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is 32, was handed 18 years for striking Const. Mike Chernyk with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside a football game.

Sharif has also been sentenced to 10 years for running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van during a subsequent police chase in the city’s downtown in September 2017.

He was convicted in October on 11 charges, including attempted murder, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.

Sharif, who’s a Somali refugee, was not represented by a lawyer at trial, did not testify or call any witnesses and did not make any sentencing submissions.

He will get credit for time served.

