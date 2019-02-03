 Skip to main content

Canada Man with family mob ties was being watched before his death in Hamilton, investigators say

Man with family mob ties was being watched before his death in Hamilton, investigators say

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press
Investigators believe a man whose family has well-known ties to organized crime was being watched before he was gunned down at his home in Hamilton.

Hamilton police previously said 43-year-old Cece Luppino was shot at close range on Wednesday afternoon at his house.

Det. Doug Jonovich says after surveillance video was reviewed, it was determined that Luppino was shot at about 3:10 p.m., minutes after he arrived home.

He was found by a family member three hours later.

Police say the investigation so far has revealed that a suspect was seen milling around for a short period of time before he walking through a neighbouring property and into Luppino’s open garage.

They say that after the shooting, the suspect ran away from the scene. They don’t yet know whether the suspect was acting alone or working with an accomplice.

But investigators say they believe Luppino was being watched by a static surveillance system and they are asking the public in the area to come forward to police if they saw anything suspicious.

Det. Sgt. Peter Thom has said Luppino had no criminal record and was not known to police, but he acknowledged the family’s mob ties.

Jonovich wouldn’t say if the murder was related to organized crime, but noted that investigators are still trying to pin down a motive.

