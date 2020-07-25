 Skip to main content
Manhunt continues in Nova Scotia for attempted murder suspect

Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, Canada
The Canadian Press
BRIDGEWATER, N.S. - Police in Nova Scotia are investigating possible sightings of a suspect accused of attempting to murder a police officer by stabbing him in the neck.

Bridgewater police say its officers and the RCMP responded to a possible sighting of Tobias Charles Doucette near Glen Allan Dr. in Bridgewater, N.S. on Friday afternoon.

After police arrived, a second possible sighting was received in the area of Hollingsworth Dr.

“Police established a perimeter around the search area and attempted to locate Doucette into the evening hours, but were unable to do so,” said Danny MacPhee, Bridgewater’s deputy chief, in a statement released late Friday evening.

“Bare footprints were located in the search area adding to the credibility of the tips.”

Doucette was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly struck an officer in the neck with an edged weapon as police responded to a domestic violence call Monday night at a hotel in Bridgewater, N.S.

The RCMP have focused their search for the Cape Breton man in Conquerall Bank, N.S. where he was believed to be on Tuesday.

He was spotted by an RCMP dog and handler, but police say he escaped into nearby woods after allegedly stabbing the dog with a stick.

After going several days without finding any trace of him, police decided to direct their search resources based on the strength of tips received on Doucette’s potential whereabouts.

Bridgewater police Sgt. Matthew Bennett, who was injured in Monday’s incident, is recovering following surgery.

The woman described as the suspect’s common-law partner was treated for minor injuries sustained in the same incident, while the injured police dog was reported to be in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone who has information Doucette’s whereabouts to call their local police agency immediately and reminding the public not to approach him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2020.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
