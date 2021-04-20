Manitoba and North Dakota eye cross-border COVID-19 vaccine program for Canadian truckers

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks at a news conference after the 2021 budget was delivered at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on April 7, 2021. David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

The governments of Manitoba and North Dakota have struck a deal to help ensure essential workers who have to cross the Canada-U.S. border are vaccinated against COVID-19.

North Dakota has agreed to start providing vaccines to commercial truckers from Manitoba who cross the border.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the program is the first of its kind between Canadian and U.S. jurisdictions, and he hopes to expand it to other essential workers who cross the border for work.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says because the U.S. has more vaccines, the state wants to ensure that Canadian truckers who frequently travel through the area are vaccinated.

Pallister says up to 4,000 Manitoba truckers could be eligible for the shots.

The doses will be delivered at a rest stop south of the border, with appointments available to be booked in advance.

