Manitoba bans non-essential travel to northern, remote communities to curb spread of COVID-19

The Manitoba government is banning non-essential travel to northern and remote communities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, is also ordering anyone who enters Manitoba from another province to self-isolate for 14 days.

Roussin says while Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers remain low, travel is the biggest factor to date.

He says the ban on northern travel is to protect at-risk communities.

There are several exceptions to the ban, including people who must go north for work, medical treatment, child custody or to deliver goods and services.

Roussin reported four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases in the province to 250.

