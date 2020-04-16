 Skip to main content
Manitoba bans non-essential travel to northern, remote communities to curb spread of COVID-19

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 31, 2020.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is banning non-essential travel to northern and remote communities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, is also ordering anyone who enters Manitoba from another province to self-isolate for 14 days.

Roussin says while Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers remain low, travel is the biggest factor to date.

He says the ban on northern travel is to protect at-risk communities.

There are several exceptions to the ban, including people who must go north for work, medical treatment, child custody or to deliver goods and services.

Roussin reported four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases in the province to 250.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says before life can return to normal, officials need to be able to detect and stamp out new outbreaks of COVID-19. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

