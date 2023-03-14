The Manitoba government is paving the way for municipalities to have new peace officers, including ones to monitor Winnipeg transit buses.

A bill before the legislature would expand the scope and authority of community safety officers and let municipalities decide where to use them.

The move would help Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham fulfill a plan to put 24 officers on the transit system to reduce violence.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says other municipalities could use the safety officers for things like enforcement of the Highway Traffic Act.

Gillingham says the transit personnel would not be armed with guns, and their presence would free up police for other duties.

Goertzen says unlike cadets, which are used in Winnipeg as an auxiliary civilian force, the new peace officers would have the right to detain people.