Manitoba brings back COVID-19 orders, limits restaurants, bars, bingo halls, sporting events to fully vaccinated

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Manitoba's chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, speaks during a briefing at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Aug. 27, 2020.

David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Manitoba is bringing back some of its COVID-19 public health orders and will allow only people who are fully vaccinated to go to restaurants, bars, bingo halls and sporting events.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon says it’s an important step to keep children safe as they head back to schools next month, since those under 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated.

“We want to ensure they are protected and they are safe,” Gordon said Friday.

The changes will come into effect next Friday.

Gordon said there are 406,000 Manitobans who have not been vaccinated. Of those, about 230,000 are children under 12.

The province previously announced it was bringing back a mask mandate for indoor public places, including schools, starting Saturday.

As well, all front-line provincial employees who work with vulnerable populations must be fully vaccinated or get regular testing.

A fourth wave of the pandemic has emerged in other areas of Canada. In Manitoba, there has been a low number of daily infections. There were 31 new cases reported Friday and the five-day test positivity rate was 2.8 per cent.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, said the return of some health orders will allow businesses to stay open without other more significant restrictions.

“We can have the vast majority of adult Manitobans taking part in activities without restrictions, except the requirement to be vaccinated,” he said.

